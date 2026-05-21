Mohanlal starrer 'Drishyam 3' to get a sequel?

According to Bollywood Hungama, Drishyam 3 concludes at a critical juncture, with the creators leaving room for a fourth part. The way events unfold in this installment suggests that Drishyam 4 will be even more thrilling and sinister. Directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor, the film is a continuation of the beloved franchise that began with Drishyam.

Franchise history

Timeline of the franchise

The first part of the franchise was released in 2013 and became the highest-grossing Malayalam film at that time. The sequel, Drishyam 2, was released directly on Amazon Prime Video in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions and received acclaim. The third installment has now been released across nearly 1,200 cinemas in Kerala and the rest of India, with an even bigger overseas release in over 1,500 screens across 66 countries.