Ajay's 'Drishyam 3' to be shot in Goa from January
What's the story
The third installment of the popular Drishyam franchise is set to move its shooting location from Mumbai to Goa from January 8, reported Bollywood Hungama. The entire cast, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor, will be a part of this crucial leg. Jaideep Ahlawat, who joined the movie after Akshaye Khanna's controversial exit, will also join the team for this month-long schedule.
New addition
Ahlawat's entry into the 'Drishyam' franchise
Ahlawat's entry into the Drishyam universe has been confirmed by producer Kumar Mangat Pathak. He told the portal, "We have got a better actor than Akshaye Khanna, and most importantly, we have got a better person than Akshaye." The movie will be directed by Abhishek Pathak and written by Pathak, Aamil Keeyan Khan, and Parveez Shaikh.
Release information
'Drishyam 3' release date and production details
Drishyam 3 is a Panorama Studios production, presented by Star Studios. The film is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Abhishek. It is set to hit theaters on October 2, 2026. The Drishyam series began in 2013 with Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam crime thriller of the same name starring Mohanlal as George Kutty. The Hindi remake, released in 2015, earned acclaim and was followed by a successful sequel in 2022.