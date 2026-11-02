'Drishyam 3' may stream on Netflix mid-late November 2026
Entertainment
If you missed Drishyam 3 in theaters, good news: the crime thriller starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu could start streaming on Netflix between mid and late November 2026.
The film just hit cinemas on October 2, so streaming isn't far behind.
'Drishyam 3' Devgn and Tabu return
Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, with Tabu back as Meera Deshmukh.
This time, the story dives deeper into old mysteries and introduces Jaideep Ahlawat as SP Rajveer Singh Tomar, shaking up the investigation.
Directed by Abhishek Pathak, Drishyam 3 promises a gripping finale with fresh twists and familiar faces like Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor, Mrunal Jadhav, and Prakash Raj.