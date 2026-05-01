'Drishyam 3' nets ₹68.60cr in India and ₹170cr worldwide

'Drishyam 3' Malayalam nets ₹5.50cr

The Malayalam version led the pack with ₹5.50 crore on day six, while Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada versions added smaller amounts.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph and featuring Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil, Drishyam 3 keeps the franchise hype alive.

And for Hindi movie lovers: Ajay Devgn will headline the remake later this year on October 2, with Tabu in the cast!