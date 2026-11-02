When will 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' hit Netflix?
What's the story
The Hindi thriller Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, was released in theaters on October 2. The film continues Vijay's struggle to protect his family from a criminal investigation. While it is still running in theaters, fans are also eager to know about its OTT release. Recent reports suggest that the movie may arrive on Netflix between mid and late November 2026. However, an official announcement is still awaited.
New character
'Drishyam 3' cast and characters
The latest film introduces Rajveer Tomar, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, who is determined to expose Vijay.
His arrival puts Vijay's ability to stay ahead of the investigation under immense pressure.
Devgn reprises his role as Vijay, while Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta play Meera Deshmukh, Nandini Salgaonkar, and Anju Salgaonkar, respectively.
Rajat Kapoor, Mrunal Jadhav, and Prakash Raj are also part of the film's ensemble cast.
Film continuity
What to expect from 'Drishyam 3'
The film follows the franchise's famous suspense-driven approach, with unpredictable twists driving the narrative.
The movie is directed by Abhishek Pathak, who also helmed Drishyam 2. The story continues from the events of Drishyam (2015) and Drishyam 2 (2022).
The screenplay of the suspense thriller is credited to Aamil Keeyan Khan, Pathak, and Parveez Shaikh.