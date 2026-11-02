When will 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' hit Netflix?

The latest film introduces Rajveer Tomar, played by Jaideep Ahlawat, who is determined to expose Vijay.

His arrival puts Vijay's ability to stay ahead of the investigation under immense pressure.

Devgn reprises his role as Vijay, while Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Ishita Dutta play Meera Deshmukh, Nandini Salgaonkar, and Anju Salgaonkar, respectively.

Rajat Kapoor, Mrunal Jadhav, and Prakash Raj are also part of the film's ensemble cast.