'Drishyam 3' postponed to May 2026
Entertainment
Drishyam 3, the final chapter in the hit Malayalam crime thriller series, has been postponed from April to May 2026 because of ongoing Gulf region tensions affecting overseas releases.
Directed by Jeethu Joseph, this film picks up Georgekutty's story four and one-half years after Drishyam 2, with original stars such as Meena and Ansiba Hassan returning.
'Drishyam 3' will 1st hit theaters worldwide
Drishyam 3 will hit theaters worldwide first, thanks to Panorama Movies and Pen Movies.
It will have at least a four-week exclusive run in cinemas before heading to any OTT platforms.
Meanwhile, Hindi remake is also on the way
The Hindi remake starring Ajay Devgn is also on the way; no release date has been announced.