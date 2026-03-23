'Drishyam 3' postponed to May 2026 Entertainment Mar 23, 2026

Drishyam 3, the final chapter in the hit Malayalam crime thriller series, has been postponed from April to May 2026 because of ongoing Gulf region tensions affecting overseas releases.

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, this film picks up Georgekutty's story four and one-half years after Drishyam 2, with original stars such as Meena and Ansiba Hassan returning.