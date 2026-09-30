'Drishyam': All you need to remember before watching Part 3
What's the story
The highly anticipated third installment of the Drishyam franchise, Drishyam: The Conclusion, is set to hit theaters on Friday, October 2. Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film will see Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Vijay Salgaonkar. Before diving into this new chapter, let's take a look at what transpired in the first two parts of this gripping crime thriller series.
Part 1
'Drishyam': What happens in Part 1?
The first part of Drishyam introduced us to Vijay, who lives with his wife Nandini (Shriya Saran) and two daughters Anju (Ishita Dutta) and Anu (Mrunal Jadhav).
Their peaceful life is disrupted when Sam, the son of IG Meera Deshmukh (Tabu), blackmails Anju with an objectionable video.
In a struggle to save her honor, Nandini and Anju accidentally kill Sam.
Part 1
Vijay creates an elaborate plan to cover up the murder
After the incident, Vijay devises a plan to dispose of Sam's body and protect his family's reputation.
He takes Nandini, Anju, and Anu to Panjim for a satsang (gathering for community prayer or meditation) to create an alibi.
Despite being tortured by Sub-Inspector Laxmikant Gaitonde (Kamlesh Sawant), Vijay stays one step ahead of the police and destroys any evidence that could implicate them.
Meanwhile, Meera suspects something is off with the Salgaonkar family.
Part 2
'Drishyam 2': The Salgaonkars are still haunted by their past
In Drishyam 2, Vijay's family is still haunted by their past. Anju suffers from PTSD and epilepsy, while Vijay has become a businessman and multiplex owner.
Meera returns to Goa with her husband Mahesh (Rajat Kapoor) to continue her investigation into Sam's disappearance.
She recruits Jenny (Neha Joshi) and Shiv (Nishant Singh), a troubled couple living next door to the Salgaonkars, as undercover agents to gather evidence against Vijay.
Meera also asks new IG Tarun Ahlawat (Akshaye Khanna) to investigate.
Part 2
What happens at the end of Part 2?
When Gaitonde's torture triggers Anju's epilepsy, Vijay falsely confesses to killing Sam.
Meanwhile, David Braganza (a murder accused who escaped from jail) informs the police about Vijay burying Sam at the police station, but they find no evidence of this.
Vijay pleads not guilty in court, alleging that the police forced a confession out of him.
At the end, Vijay hands over Sam's ashes to the Deshmukhs, as we find out Vijay's writing a story very similar to the happenings.