'Drishyam': All you need to remember before watching Part 3

The first part of Drishyam introduced us to Vijay, who lives with his wife Nandini (Shriya Saran) and two daughters Anju (Ishita Dutta) and Anu (Mrunal Jadhav).

Their peaceful life is disrupted when Sam, the son of IG Meera Deshmukh (Tabu), blackmails Anju with an objectionable video.

In a struggle to save her honor, Nandini and Anju accidentally kill Sam.