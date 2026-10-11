'Drishyam 3' is rock-solid; crosses ₹446cr worldwide

Drishyam: The Conclusion started its journey on October 2, collecting ₹62 crore nett in India.

It continued to perform well over the weekend with ₹53.5 crore and ₹61 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively.

However, collections dipped on weekdays with ₹21 crore on Monday, followed by ₹19.5 crore, ₹15.5 crore, and ₹13 crore from Tuesday to Thursday, respectively.