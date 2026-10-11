'Drishyam 3' is rock-solid; crosses ₹446cr worldwide
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam: The Conclusion witnessed a significant surge in box office collection on its second Saturday, October 10. Despite competition from new releases, it raked in ₹26.5 crore net in India, an 82.8% increase from its second Friday earnings of ₹14.5 crore, reported Sacnilk. The film's India net collection now stands at ₹286.5 crore with domestic gross earnings of ₹343.8 crore. The thriller is helmed by Abhishek Pathak.
Box office journey
Film's opening day collection and subsequent earnings
Drishyam: The Conclusion started its journey on October 2, collecting ₹62 crore nett in India.
It continued to perform well over the weekend with ₹53.5 crore and ₹61 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively.
However, collections dipped on weekdays with ₹21 crore on Monday, followed by ₹19.5 crore, ₹15.5 crore, and ₹13 crore from Tuesday to Thursday, respectively.
Record-breaking performance
'Drishyam 3' crosses ₹100 crore mark overseas
The film's overseas performance has also added to its growing worldwide total.
On Day 9, Drishyam: The Conclusion earned ₹8 crore overseas, taking its cumulative overseas gross collection to ₹103 crore.
This brings the film's worldwide collection to ₹446.8 crore, surpassing the lifetime worldwide collections of Devgn's previous hits Singham Again and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
They had collected ₹389 crore and ₹367 crore, respectively.
Box office ranking
'Drishyam 3' becomes 4th-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026
On the domestic front, Drishyam: The Conclusion is currently the fourth-highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2026.
Its India net collection places it behind Dhurandhar 2, Border 2, and Hanuman Ansh.
The film features an ensemble cast including Tabu, Shriya Saran, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, and Jaideep Ahlawat.