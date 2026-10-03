Bumper opening: 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' mints over ₹95cr worldwide
What's the story
The latest installment of the Drishyam franchise, Drishyam: The Conclusion, has recorded a remarkable opening-day collection. The film, starring Ajay Devgn, raked in ₹66.75 crore (net) from 15,759 shows across India at an overall occupancy rate of 60.1%. The India gross collections stand at ₹80.1 crore. Overseas, the thriller earned ₹15 crore, taking its worldwide gross to a staggering ₹95.1 crore. This is the highest opening for any film in the series so far.
Record-breaking earnings
How does 'Drishyam 3' fare against earlier installments?
The third part of Drishyam has surpassed the opening day collections of Drishyam and Drishyam 2.
While the first film opened with a net collection of around ₹5.85 crore, its sequel earned approximately ₹15.38 crore on Day 1.
The latest release has comfortably beaten these figures with its impressive net opening collection of ₹66.75 crore.
Career milestone
Devgn gets his biggest opening with 'Drishyam 3'
Not only has Drishyam 3 set new records for the franchise, but it has also given Devgn the biggest opening of his career.
The movie's advance bookings were strong, earning ₹80.4 crore gross in India over eight days before its release and selling around 23.47 lakh tickets across 60,115 shows.
The film is directed by Abhishek Pathak and features Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor, among others.
Plot continuation
Everything to know about 'Drishyam 3'
Drishyam: The Conclusion is the third and final film in the Hindi Drishyam franchise.
It follows Vijay Salgaonkar, whose carefully planned efforts to protect his family from the law form the plot.
The new chapter puts him under fresh pressure as another investigation threatens to expose his lies.
The film was released on October 2 (Gandhi Jayanti).