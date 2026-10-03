Bumper opening: 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' mints over ₹95cr worldwide

The third part of Drishyam has surpassed the opening day collections of Drishyam and Drishyam 2.

While the first film opened with a net collection of around ₹5.85 crore, its sequel earned approximately ₹15.38 crore on Day 1.

The latest release has comfortably beaten these figures with its impressive net opening collection of ₹66.75 crore.