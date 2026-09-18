'Drishyam 3' song 'Vingansa' builds tension as Devgn returns
Drishyam 3 just released its first song, Vingansa, and it's already setting a tense vibe for the sequel.
Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, still trying to shield his family from secrets that refuse to stay buried.
With Jaideep Ahlawat joining as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, things are about to get even trickier for Vijay.
The film hits theaters on October 2.
'Vingansa' channels revenge theme, Pathak directs
Vingansa, inspired by the Portuguese word "vinganca," meaning "revenge" or "vengeance," is composed by Ravi Basrur with lyrics by Aamil Keeyan Khan and vocals from Siddharth Basrur.
The track builds on the film's focus on secrecy and protecting loved ones, keeping the franchise's signature suspense alive.
Drishyam 3 is directed by Abhishek Pathak and continues Vijay's journey to keep his family safe at any cost.