'Drishyam 3' song 'Vingansa' builds tension as Devgn returns

Drishyam 3 just released its first song, Vingansa, and it's already setting a tense vibe for the sequel.

Ajay Devgn returns as Vijay Salgaonkar, still trying to shield his family from secrets that refuse to stay buried.

With Jaideep Ahlawat joining as SP Crime Branch Rajveer Singh Tomar, things are about to get even trickier for Vijay.

The film hits theaters on October 2.