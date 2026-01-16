'Drishyam 3' starts filming—BTS pics drop, cast returns

Why does this matter?

Mark your calendars: the Hindi Drishyam 3 hits theaters October 2, 2026—just months after the original Malayalam Drishyam 3 drops in April.

The releases are six months apart.

Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna has exited; producer Kumar Mangat cited issues related to Khanna's look and remuneration, and director Pathak has dismissed speculation about a replacement, with Ajay Devgn reprising his role.

If you're into film showdowns or love a good thriller series comeback, this one's worth keeping an eye on.