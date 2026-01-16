'Drishyam 3' starts filming—BTS pics drop, cast returns
Drishyam 3 is officially in the works!
Ishita Dutta kicked things off by posting behind-the-scenes snaps on Instagram, showing a clapboard and her outside her vanity van with the caption, "Do I need to say more..... #Drishyam3."
The Hindi sequel brings back Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and features Dutta under director Abhishek Pathak.
Why does this matter?
Mark your calendars: the Hindi Drishyam 3 hits theaters October 2, 2026—just months after the original Malayalam Drishyam 3 drops in April.
The releases are six months apart.
Meanwhile, Akshaye Khanna has exited; producer Kumar Mangat cited issues related to Khanna's look and remuneration, and director Pathak has dismissed speculation about a replacement, with Ajay Devgn reprising his role.
If you're into film showdowns or love a good thriller series comeback, this one's worth keeping an eye on.