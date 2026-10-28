Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' continues to impress; nears ₹580cr
What's the story
Ajay Devgn's crime thriller Drishyam 3: The Conclusion has continued to perform steadily at the box office even in its fourth week. On Tuesday (Day 26), it collected a net of ₹1.25 crore across 3,208 shows, taking its total India gross collections to an impressive ₹444.6 crore and total India net collections to ₹371.2 crore so far.
Box office boost
'Drishyam 3' recorded a slight recovery on Tuesday
The film's collection on Tuesday marked a 19% increase from the previous day's net collection of ₹1.05 crore. This uptick indicates a slight recovery after the weekday slump.
The movie recorded 1,09,667 footfalls on Tuesday, with its cumulative theatrical footfall now standing at 1,60,77,578.
Despite being in its fourth week, the film's earnings for this week alone have reached ₹9.35 crore so far.
Collection pattern
Looking at the film's daily India net collections
The film's daily India net collections have shown a pattern of stronger weekend performances followed by lower weekday earnings.
It collected ₹1.4 crore on Friday, October 23, and then earned ₹2.65 crore on Saturday, October 24.
The Sunday collection rose further to ₹3 crore on October 25, making it the strongest day among the five latest reported days.
However, earnings dipped to ₹1.05 crore on Monday (October 26), before slightly improving again on Tuesday (October 27).
Global growth
'Drishyam 3's worldwide gross collection crosses ₹575 crore mark
Despite the slowdown in collections, the film's worldwide gross has continued to grow, thanks to contributions from domestic and overseas markets.
The movie's total overseas gross now stands at ₹131.75 crore, pushing its worldwide gross collection to a whopping ₹576.35 crore.
The film's opening week collection was ₹245.5 crore, followed by ₹87.5 crore in the second week and ₹28.85 crore in the third week alone!
Film synopsis
Here's everything to know about 'Drishyam 3'
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion follows Vijay Salgaonkar (Devgn), a man whose dark past resurfaces years after he outsmarted the law.
Meera Deshmukh (Tabu) returns with revenge on her mind, while a new Crime Branch officer (Jaideep Ahlawat) puts Vijay's alibis and psychological defenses to the test.