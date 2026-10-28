Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 3' continues to impress; nears ₹580cr 

The film's collection on Tuesday marked a 19% increase from the previous day's net collection of ₹1.05 crore. This uptick indicates a slight recovery after the weekday slump.

The movie recorded 1,09,667 footfalls on Tuesday, with its cumulative theatrical footfall now standing at 1,60,77,578.

Despite being in its fourth week, the film's earnings for this week alone have reached ₹9.35 crore so far.