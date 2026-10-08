'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion' nets ₹232.5cr domestically, ₹366.5cr worldwide
Entertainment
Drishyam 3: The Conclusion is having a huge run: Ajay Devgn and team have pulled in ₹232.5 crore in India and ₹366.5 crore worldwide, all in just 6 days.
Even on Day 6 alone, the film made a cool ₹15.5 crore from 15,953 shows across the country.
'Drishyam 3: The Conclusion' overseas ₹87.5cr
The movie isn't just big at home. It's also earned ₹87.5 crore overseas, showing fans everywhere are hooked on Vijay Salgaonkar's final chapter.
With Ajay Devgn leading, Shriya Saran returns as Nandini, Ishita Dutta reprises her role as Anju, Tabu (back as Meera Deshmukh), plus Prakash Raj and Jaideep Ahlawat joining the cast in new roles, director Abhishek Pathak wraps up the franchise with a gripping finish that's clearly connecting with audiences.