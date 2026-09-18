'Drishyam 3' releases first song: What we know about 'Vingansa'
What's the story
The makers of Drishyam 3 have released the first song from the much-awaited third installment of the Hindi franchise. Titled Vingansa, the track offers a glimpse into the world surrounding Ajay Devgn's character, Vijay Salgaonkar. Meanwhile, the film is set to release on October 2.
Song details
Meaning of song title and credits
The title Vingansa is inspired by the Portuguese word "vinganca," which means revenge or vengeance.
The song explores these themes through a dark and intense soundscape, reflecting the anger, confrontation, and unresolved wounds surrounding the characters.
It is composed by Ravi Basrur, with lyrics by Aamil Keeyan Khan and vocals by Siddharth Basrur.
Tension buildup
Jaideep Ahlawat is the new investigating officer
The song follows the release of the film's trailer, which brought Devgn back as Salgaonkar and introduced Jaideep Ahlawat as the new investigating officer.
The film continues the story of a family man who once went to extraordinary lengths to protect his wife and daughters after an accidental death.
Director's insight
Director previously said Hindi and Malayalam 'Drishyam' are different
Director Abhishek Pathak has previously described the third Hindi installment as a new story that is separate from the Malayalam Drishyam 3.
The Hindi film is expected to take Salgaonkar's story in a different direction while continuing the central themes of secrecy, family, and the battle of wits with the police.
The cast also includes Tabu, Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav, and Kamlesh Sawant.