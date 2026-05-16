'Drishyam 3' will have different Malayalam and Hindi stories
Drishyam 3 is shaking things up with two completely different stories: one for the Hindi version and another for Malayalam.
The Malayalam film, directed by Jeethu Joseph, lands on May 21, 2026 and will lean into emotional family drama.
The Hindi take, directed by Abhishek Pathak, arrives October 2, 2026.
Pathak and Joseph wrote separate scripts
Both versions got their own scripts to match what their audiences love. Abhishek Pathak and Jeethu Joseph wrote their versions independently and later read each other's drafts.
On the Hindi side, Jaideep Ahlawat joins as a new character (replacing Akshaye Khanna), promising some tense moments with Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar.
Meanwhile, the producers are also getting busier in Malayalam cinema with six more films lined up, including projects with Nivin Pauly, and are distributing Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 too.