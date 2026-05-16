'Drishyam 3' will have different Malayalam and Hindi stories

Pathak and Joseph wrote separate scripts

Both versions got their own scripts to match what their audiences love. Abhishek Pathak and Jeethu Joseph wrote their versions independently and later read each other's drafts.

On the Hindi side, Jaideep Ahlawat joins as a new character (replacing Akshaye Khanna), promising some tense moments with Ajay Devgn's Vijay Salgaonkar.

Meanwhile, the producers are also getting busier in Malayalam cinema with six more films lined up, including projects with Nivin Pauly, and are distributing Mohanlal's Drishyam 3 too.