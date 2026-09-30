'Drishyam' goes global: Korean, Hollywood, Spanish remakes incoming!

Pathak revealed that the remakes will start with Part 1 of Drishyam, with plans to eventually move into Parts 2 and 3.

He said, "The brand has a strong international lineup ahead."

The director also dismissed fan theories about Vijay Salgaonkar being played by different actors over time, like in the James Bond series.

He said, "I think trying to do anything like that with Vijay Salgaonkar is far too risky."