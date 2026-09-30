'Drishyam' goes global: Korean, Hollywood, Spanish remakes incoming!
What's the story
The Drishyam franchise is all set to go global with official remakes in Korea, Spain, and America. Director Abhishek Pathak confirmed that these international adaptations are moving at a fast pace. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, he revealed, "The Korean remake is going into production in about a month or so, and the Spanish version is already underway."
Release strategy
'These are theatrical releases in those territories'
Pathak added, "The Hollywood version is currently being written."
"We expect both the Korean and Spanish films to start off first, with principal photography across these major markets wrapping by the end of the year."
"These are theatrical releases in those territories, produced alongside local partners: individual Korean, Spanish, and US producers."
Franchise expansion
'The brand has a strong international lineup ahead'
Pathak revealed that the remakes will start with Part 1 of Drishyam, with plans to eventually move into Parts 2 and 3.
He said, "The brand has a strong international lineup ahead."
The director also dismissed fan theories about Vijay Salgaonkar being played by different actors over time, like in the James Bond series.
He said, "I think trying to do anything like that with Vijay Salgaonkar is far too risky."
Upcoming release
Meanwhile, 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' is set to release soon
The latest installment in the Drishyam franchise, Drishyam: The Conclusion, is set to release on Friday.
It features a star-studded cast including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Rajat Kapoor, Prakash Raj, Kamlesh Sawant, Ishita Dutta, and Mrunal Jadhav.
The film is produced by Alok Jain and Kumar Mangat Pathak under the banner of Panorama Studios.