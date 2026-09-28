CBFC clears 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' with zero cuts
What's the story
The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has cleared the upcoming film Drishyam: The Conclusion without any cuts or modifications. The film, starring Ajay Devgn and Tabu, has been given a U/A 16+ certificate, reported Bollywood Hungama. This makes it the second Bollywood film in less than two weeks to get the CBFC certification without any cuts. The first was The Vvaan.
Film details
Film's runtime and certification details
The censor certificate for Drishyam: The Conclusion was handed over to the makers on Monday, September 28.
The film has a runtime of 150 minutes, making it the second-longest in the Drishyam franchise.
The first movie had a runtime of 162 minutes, while Drishyam 2 was 142 minutes long.
It is also the second movie in the franchise to be passed with a U/A certificate and zero cuts.
Film information
Cast and crew of the film
Drishyam: The Conclusion features an ensemble cast including Shriya Saran, Prakash Raj, Jaideep Ahlawat, Rajat Kapoor, Mrunal Jadhav, Ishita Dutta, and Kamlesh Sawant.
It is helmed by Abhishek Pathak and produced by Alok Jain, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ajit Andhare, and Pathak.
The thriller is set to hit theaters on Friday, October 2.