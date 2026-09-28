CBFC clears 'Drishyam: The Conclusion' with zero cuts

The censor certificate for Drishyam: The Conclusion was handed over to the makers on Monday, September 28.

The film has a runtime of 150 minutes, making it the second-longest in the Drishyam franchise.

The first movie had a runtime of 162 minutes, while Drishyam 2 was 142 minutes long.

It is also the second movie in the franchise to be passed with a U/A certificate and zero cuts.