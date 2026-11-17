'Drishyam: The Conclusion' cleared by Madras High Court for streaming
Good news for fans, Drishyam: The Conclusion, starring Ajay Devgn, is set for its digital release soon.
The Madras High Court just tossed out a plea that tried to block the film's OTT debut, so you can expect it to start streaming by late November or early December 2026.
Rajkumar Theatres 'Drishyam' remake claim rejected
The drama started when Rajkumar Theaters claimed they owned the rights to remake Drishyam in Hindi.
After a lot of back-and-forth over who actually held those rights, the court decided Rajkumar's objections didn't hold up.
With this ruling, Drishyam 3 is all clear for streaming: no more legal hurdles in sight.