Driver as Mister Sinister Navarrette as Rogue in 'X-Men' reboot

Big news for Marvel fans: Adam Driver is officially playing the villain Mister Sinister, and Inde Navarrette will take on Rogue in the X-Men reboot, coming to theaters in May 2028.

The casting was revealed at Disney's D23 event. Driver said Kevin and I had been talking for years about my joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and I think we finally found the perfect film, while Navarrette will take on Rogue in the reboot.