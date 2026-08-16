Driver as Mister Sinister Navarrette as Rogue in 'X-Men' reboot
Big news for Marvel fans: Adam Driver is officially playing the villain Mister Sinister, and Inde Navarrette will take on Rogue in the X-Men reboot, coming to theaters in May 2028.
The casting was revealed at Disney's D23 event. Driver said Kevin and I had been talking for years about my joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and I think we finally found the perfect film, while Navarrette will take on Rogue in the reboot.
Abbott, Boyd, Weaving join 'X-Men' MCU
The film features a stacked cast with Christopher Abbott as Professor X, Maya Boyd as Storm, Samara Weaving as Emma Frost, Kit Connor as Cyclops, and Sadie Sink as Jean Grey.
Directed by Jake Schreier and written by Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo, this movie officially introduces the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe after Disney's takeover of Fox.