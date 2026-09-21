Dropped by Sheeran over pro-Palestinian comments Macklemore pledges $1 million
Entertainment
Macklemore pledged $1 million to help Palestinians after being dropped from Ed Sheeran's tour for his pro-Palestinian comments.
His gift goes to six groups, including Medical Aid for Palestinians and the Palestine Children's Relief Fund, aiming to boost both funding and awareness about the tough situation on the ground.
Ms. Rachel matches $1 million
Macklemore's move inspired more giving: YouTube star and music teacher Ms. Rachel matched his $1 million donation and encouraged others to step up too.
Online campaigns have added more than $72,000 so far.
This isn't new territory for Macklemore; he's supported Palestinian causes before, donating more than $509,000 through those royalties and continuing to shine a light on their ongoing struggles.