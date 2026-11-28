2 people at Diljit's Mumbai concert test positive for drugs
What's the story
Two attendees at Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's recent concert in Mumbai tested positive for drug use. The screening was part of an operation by the Mumbai Police's Anti-Narcotics Cell on Friday night, reported NDTV. 40 people were screened using a mobile testing van, out of which two tested positive (a Kenyan national and an Indian). They were handed over to Tardeo Police for further action.
Controversy
MNS functionary had demanded cancellation of Dosanjh's show
Earlier, a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) functionary had written to Mumbai Police, demanding that Dosanjh's show be called off.
The letter raised concerns over alleged drug sales and consumption at events held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse and NSCI Dome in Worli.
Operation
12 people tested positive for drugs at another event
The Anti-Narcotics Cell had earlier conducted an operation at another event at Mahalaxmi Racecourse on November 22.
An AI-enabled mobile forensic van was used for the screening, which was inaugurated by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis a day prior.
During this operation, 55 people were screened using saliva tests, and 12 initially tested positive for drugs, including cannabis and cocaine.
Security measures
'Mere taraf se pyaar hai': Dosanjh addressed bomb threat
Meanwhile, before Dosanjh's concert at Mahalaxmi Racecourse, an email was sent threatening blasts and grenade attacks at the venue.
Despite these threats, the actor-singer continued his performance and addressed the audience about the situation.
He said, "Mere taraf se pyaar hai, aap beshak bomb phenko mere pe. Mere taraf se phir bhi aapko pyaar hai."
Security deployment
Police took necessary precautions amid bomb threat
In light of the bomb threat, Mumbai Police deployed over 500 personnel at Mahalaxmi Racecourse for Dosanjh's concert.
The venue was swept by Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) teams, and entry checks were conducted at all five gates.
Private security personnel were also roped in to assist the police.