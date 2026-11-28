'Inka maksad sirf...': Diljit responds to threats at Mumbai concert
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Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh has responded to the bomb threat reported ahead of his concert in Mumbai on Friday. In a video shared on his Instagram handle, he addressed the situation during his show at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. "Diljit ko bomb se uda denge? Waah! Inka maksad sirf yahi hai ki Diljit ke show mein log na aayein, unko dara diya jaye, dhamka diya jaye, kisi bhi tareeke se rok diya jaye," he said.
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'Mere taraf se pyaar hai'
Despite the threats, Dosanjh was in high spirits. He said, "Shehron mein toh baroodon ka mausam hai, gaon chalo, ye amroodon ka mausam hai."
He told the crowd, "Mere taraf se pyaar hai, aap beshak bomb phenko mere pe. Mere taraf se phir bhi aapko pyaar hai."
The concert was held under strict security measures after an email warned of possible attacks at the venue and Metro stations.
Security measures
More than 500 Mumbai Police personnel were deployed
More than 500 Mumbai Police personnel were deployed for the event, backed by private security guards and specialized squads.
Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad teams swept the venue, and checks were set up at all five entry gates, up from three.
The threat email was received on Thursday, the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, warning of blasts and grenade attacks at various locations, including Dosanjh's concert.
Concert details
Sender of threat email referred to Khalistan
The sender of the threat email, who signed off as Hannah Meler, referred to Khalistan and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Meanwhile, the concert was part of Dosanjh's RuPay AURA India Tour 2026.
Dosanjh's tour will next head to Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh, and Kolkata.