Mumbai police deploy 500 personnel at Diljit Dosanjh's concert venue
What's the story
In a bid to ensure the safety of attendees at Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh's concert on Friday, the Mumbai Police have deployed over 500 personnel at Mahalaxmi Racecourse. This decision comes after an email threatening blasts and attacks was received, PTI reported. The heightened security measures include a Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) sweep of the venue and stricter entry checks.
Threat details
Threat email received on anniversary of 26/11 attacks
The threatening email was received on Thursday, which marked the anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks.
It warned of potential blasts and grenade attacks at Dosanjh's concert and Metro stations.
The sender, identified as Hannah Meler, made references to Khalistan and the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the message.
Security protocols
Police enforce no-car zone around racecourse
In response to the threat, Mumbai Police have tightened security checks at all five entry gates of the venue.
A 500-700 meter no-car zone has also been enforced around the racecourse.
Additionally, private security personnel will assist police in maintaining order during the event.
The email sender not only threatened violence against Dosanjh's program but also against the individuals associated with it.
Confidentiality measures
Concert organizers instructed to maintain secrecy
To further enhance security, concert organizers have been instructed not to disclose details about Dosanjh's hotel or his arrival time.
They have also been asked to prohibit posters, banners, signs, and flags inside Mahalaxmi Racecourse.
The concert is part of Dosanjh's RuPay AURA India Tour 2026.