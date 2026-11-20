DSA calls Gill 'chor' in 'Bigg Boss 20' spat
Things got tense in the Bigg Boss 20 house when rapper Yung DSA accused actress Love Gill of stealing food, calling her a "chor" (thief).
Gill fired back with a "pencil" jab.
Their spat is just the latest sign that house drama is reaching new highs.
Catch the full episode tonight at 9pm.
Singh safe, Khan wins immunity
This week, both Yung and Gill are on the chopping block as elimination looms. Uditi Singh is safe thanks to her captaincy, and Arishfa Khan grabbed immunity by winning a task.
With Weekend Ka Vaar around the corner, fans are bracing for more twists as tensions keep rising in the house.