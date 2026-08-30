D'Souza, Gill reconcile after eviction push on 'The Traitors 2'
Krystal D'Souza and Shahneel Gill, both contestants on The Traitors 2, had a tense moment when Gill pushed for Krystal's eviction, leaving her pretty shocked.
But Krystal took to Instagram to share that they've made up. In her words: "We love each other, and everything is sorted."
Gill admits gameplay backfired
Gill admitted she got carried away trying to survive the show, saying what she did to Krystal "was not my finest moment."
Her aggressive gameplay ended up backfiring: other contestants questioned her motives, and she was eliminated the same day.
Gill called it karma for her actions.
Celebrities compete on 'The Traitors 2'
The Traitors 2 is a celebrity reality series streaming on Prime Video since August 13, hosted by Karan Johar.
It features 21 celebrities battling through challenges at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer.
Season two is currently ongoing.