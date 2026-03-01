LOADING...
David Harbour's 'DTF St. Louis': Cast, plot, release schedule
David Harbour's 'DTF St. Louis': Cast, plot, release schedule

By Isha Sharma
Mar 01, 2026
02:47 pm
What's the story

David Harbour, who recently bid adieu to Stranger Things, is now gearing up for his next project titled DTF St. Louis. The HBO show, which also stars Jason Bateman and Linda Cardellini, is a dark comedy about a love triangle that leads to one of the three characters' deaths. The series was created by Steve Conrad, known for Patriot and Perpetual Grace, LTD. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Release details

Release date and streaming platform

The first episode of the miniseries, titled Cornhole, will be released on Sunday (March 1) on HBO and HBO Max internationally. Indian viewers can catch it on JioHotstar from March 2. New episodes will drop every Sunday globally and Mondays in India until April 12-13, respectively, ahead of Euphoria Season 3's premiere.

Cast details

Cast and characters in 'DTF St. Louis'

In DTF St. Louis, Harbour plays Floyd, an ASL interpreter who befriends Bateman's character, weatherman Clark Forrest. Unbeknownst to Floyd, Clark is having an affair with his wife, Carol (Cardellini). Joy Sunday plays Jodie Plumb, a special crimes officer assigned to the murder case, while Richard Jenkins plays Detective Donoghue Homer. The show also stars Peter Sarsgaard and Chris Perfetti, among others.

Plot details

Plot of the dark comedy

The trailer of DTF St. Louis reveals a key plot point: Floyd's dead body behind a crime scene tape. The seven-part series will explore how he died. Clark introduces Floyd to a dating app called DTF St. Louis and encourages him to have extramarital affairs. Despite being killed off early in the show, Harbour appears in flashbacks as the series unravels events leading up to his death.

Inspiration

Meet the crew of the show 

The dark comedy is written and directed by Conrad, who also serves as the showrunner. Bateman and Harbour are executive producers on DTF St. Louis, along with Conrad. It was originally inspired by The New Yorker article My Dentist's Murder Trial: Adultery, False Identities, and a Lethal Sedation by James Lasdun, but has since been "redeveloped," confirmed Harbour.

