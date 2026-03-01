David Harbour's 'DTF St. Louis': Cast, plot, release schedule

David Harbour , who recently bid adieu to Stranger Things , is now gearing up for his next project titled DTF St. Louis. The HBO show, which also stars Jason Bateman and Linda Cardellini, is a dark comedy about a love triangle that leads to one of the three characters' deaths. The series was created by Steve Conrad, known for Patriot and Perpetual Grace, LTD. Here's everything you need to know about it.

Release details Release date and streaming platform The first episode of the miniseries, titled Cornhole, will be released on Sunday (March 1) on HBO and HBO Max internationally. Indian viewers can catch it on JioHotstar from March 2. New episodes will drop every Sunday globally and Mondays in India until April 12-13, respectively, ahead of Euphoria Season 3's premiere.

Cast details Cast and characters in 'DTF St. Louis' In DTF St. Louis, Harbour plays Floyd, an ASL interpreter who befriends Bateman's character, weatherman Clark Forrest. Unbeknownst to Floyd, Clark is having an affair with his wife, Carol (Cardellini). Joy Sunday plays Jodie Plumb, a special crimes officer assigned to the murder case, while Richard Jenkins plays Detective Donoghue Homer. The show also stars Peter Sarsgaard and Chris Perfetti, among others.

Advertisement

Plot details Plot of the dark comedy The trailer of DTF St. Louis reveals a key plot point: Floyd's dead body behind a crime scene tape. The seven-part series will explore how he died. Clark introduces Floyd to a dating app called DTF St. Louis and encourages him to have extramarital affairs. Despite being killed off early in the show, Harbour appears in flashbacks as the series unravels events leading up to his death.

Advertisement