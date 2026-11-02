Dubey debuts as Lakshman in Tiwari's upcoming 'Ramayana' film
Entertainment
Ravi Dubey is making his Hindi film debut as Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming Ramayana.
The just-released poster shows him suited up as a warrior, bow and arrow in hand, ready to stand by Lord Rama.
Dubey said portraying Lakshman is "an honor and a responsibility," capturing both the excitement and weight of the role.
'Ramayana' cast revealed November 5 release
The film's cast is stacked: Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi is Sita, Sunny Deol takes on Hanuman, and Yash appears as Ravana. Arun Govil and Lara Dutta also feature in key roles.
Produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana hits theaters worldwide on November 5 in Hindi and several regional languages.