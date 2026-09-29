Dubey denies romantic relationship with Nirahua on 'Bigg Boss 20'
Entertainment
Bhojpuri star Amrapali Dubey has addressed the buzz about her and co-star Nirahua, making it clear they're not a couple.
Despite working together since 2014, Dubey explained on Bigg Boss 20 that their connection is just a strong friendship, nothing romantic.
Dubey clarifies Nirahua married to Yadav
Dubey emphasized on Bhojpuri Bawaal that she and Nirahua are co-actors with a professional bond.
She clarified that while she's close to his kids and he encourages her to settle down, Nirahua has been married to Mansha Yadav since 2000.
Dubey summed it up simply: their relationship is based on mutual respect, not romance.