Dubey trending in Thailand as fans share 'Ramayana' edits
Ravie Dubey, who played Lakshman in the film Ramayana, is suddenly trending in Thailand: fans there are sharing edits and posts celebrating his role.
Dubey said he went on X and Instagram and started seeing reactions and video edits with captions in Thai.
It's a cool reminder of how stories like Ramayana still connect with people worldwide.
'Ramayana' crosses 1,000 cr
Ramayana isn't just a local hit: it's crossed ₹1,000 crore. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and of course Dubey, the movie especially resonated in Southeast Asia thanks to its cultural roots.
Ravie said filming was a true team effort and that playing Lakshman was an honor.
If you missed it this year, don't worry, the next part drops Diwali 2028!