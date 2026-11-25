Ravie Dubey's audition as Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is making waves after casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared the clip on IMDbPro's How I Made It.

The video, part of IMDbPro's How I Made It series, shows Dubey diving deep into a scene from the Vanvas sequence, including the moment involving the Lakshman Rekha, beard and all, bringing serious passion to the role.

He waited weeks before landing the part, showing just how much it meant to him.