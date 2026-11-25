Dubey's 'Ramayana' Lakshman audition posted on IMDbPro by Chhabra
Ravie Dubey's audition as Lakshman in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is making waves after casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared the clip on IMDbPro's How I Made It.
The video, part of IMDbPro's How I Made It series, shows Dubey diving deep into a scene from the Vanvas sequence, including the moment involving the Lakshman Rekha, beard and all, bringing serious passion to the role.
He waited weeks before landing the part, showing just how much it meant to him.
Kapoor revealed as 'Ramayana' Rama
Dubey found out Ranbir Kapoor was playing Lord Rama only at his script reading, which made things even more exciting.
Chhabra called casting Dubey a Kai Po Che! moment, comparing it to discovering Sushant Singh Rajput.
The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana.
If you're looking forward to more, part two of Ramayana drops on Diwali 2028.