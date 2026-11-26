Dubey's team slams scout op in 'Bigg Boss 20' clash
Things got tense in the Bigg Boss 20 house after Qazi sang the "Love Day" phrase, leading to a clash between Amrapali Dubey and Scout OP.
Amrapali's team publicly criticized Scout, saying he relies too much on others for validation and doesn't stand by his own opinions, even though Amrapali has supported him before.
Dubey team urges scout op independence
Dubey's team asked, Amrapali's team said, "Amrapali has stood by him, defended him and taken a stand for him time and again, only to receive disrespect in return."
They urged Scout to form his own views instead of following the crowd, pointing out confusion about loyalty within his group.
The incident adds to ongoing debates in the house about trust and sticking up for each other.