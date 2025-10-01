'Dulhania 3' in talks, but no story yet: Shashank
Director Shashank Khaitan has confirmed that "Dulhania 3" is being discussed, but nothing is locked in yet.
Both Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are willing to return, though everyone agrees they'll only move forward if the story feels just right.
As Khaitan put it, "We all want to come, whether it's Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, or me, but we are still waiting for the right story."
Khaitan and KJo are on the same page
Khaitan says they're constantly brainstorming ideas, but won't rush—he's focused on keeping up the franchise's strong track record from "Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania" (2014) and "Badrinath Ki Dulhania" (2017), both big hits for their stories.
Producer Karan Johar is also on board for another film if everything clicks, so fans can expect them to take their time and get it right.