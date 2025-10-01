'Dulhania 3' in talks, but no story yet: Shashank Entertainment Oct 01, 2025

Director Shashank Khaitan has confirmed that "Dulhania 3" is being discussed, but nothing is locked in yet.

Both Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt are willing to return, though everyone agrees they'll only move forward if the story feels just right.

As Khaitan put it, "We all want to come, whether it's Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, or me, but we are still waiting for the right story."