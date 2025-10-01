Next Article
Allu Sirish announces engagement to girlfriend Nayanika
Entertainment
Telugu actor Allu Sirish announced his engagement to his girlfriend Nayanika, with their engagement set for October 31, 2025.
He shared the happy news on Instagram with a sweet Eiffel Tower photo, making the announcement extra special by timing it with his late grandfather Allu Ramalingaiah's birth anniversary.
Sirish's family, work details
Sirish is part of the famous Allu family—he's Allu Arjun's brother and producer Allu Aravind's son.
He recently remembered his grandmother Kanakaratnam, who passed away in August at 94 and had hoped to see him married.
On the work front, Sirish is known for movies like ABCD: American Born Confused Desi and Urvasivo Rakshasivo, and he recently added Buddy to his filmography.