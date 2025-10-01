Allu Sirish announces engagement to girlfriend Nayanika

Sirish's family, work details

Sirish is part of the famous Allu family—he's Allu Arjun's brother and producer Allu Aravind's son.

He recently remembered his grandmother Kanakaratnam, who passed away in August at 94 and had hoped to see him married.

On the work front, Sirish is known for movies like ABCD: American Born Confused Desi and Urvasivo Rakshasivo, and he recently added Buddy to his filmography.