'Never let expectations hold me back': Deepika on career choices Entertainment Oct 01, 2025

Deepika Padukone just topped IMDb's list as the most viewed Indian star of the last decade.

Reflecting on her journey, she shared that people often told her how a woman "must or is expected to navigate her career in order to be successful"—but she never let those expectations hold her back.

She credits her family, fans, and collaborators for supporting choices true to her values.