'Never let expectations hold me back': Deepika on career choices
Deepika Padukone just topped IMDb's list as the most viewed Indian star of the last decade.
Reflecting on her journey, she shared that people often told her how a woman "must or is expected to navigate her career in order to be successful"—but she never let those expectations hold her back.
She credits her family, fans, and collaborators for supporting choices true to her values.
How she challenged the status quo
Deepika said she was "never afraid to ask questions, ruffle feathers, walk a more difficult path and challenge the status quo."
Her willingness to push boundaries has helped redefine what success looks like for women in Bollywood.
IMDb's new report (September 30, 2025) highlights Deepika's impact—she leads a list where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Alia Bhatt also feature prominently.
This shift signals major recognition for female-led talent in Indian cinema.
Deepika's journey so far
Since debuting with Om Shanti Om in 2007, Deepika has become one of Bollywood's biggest names.
Up next: reuniting with Shah Rukh Khan in King.