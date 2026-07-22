Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari decry NEET-UG protest crackdown
Actors Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari have voiced strong concern over the police crackdown on student protests in Delhi, following claims of a NEET-UG exam paper leak.
Salmaan called it "gut-wrenching" to see students and families in distress, while Hydari urged for dignity and peaceful dialogue instead of violence.
Students demand Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Veteran actor Raghubir Yadav criticized the police response, calling it "cruelty," while Naseeruddin Shah responded to a question about why more voices in Bollywood aren't speaking up.
The protests, led by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), have grown as activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike enters its 25th day.
Students are demanding reforms and the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged exam irregularities.