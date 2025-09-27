Dulquer Salmaan's 3rd car seized in smuggling case
Customs officials have now seized a third car linked to Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan, as part of their ongoing crackdown on luxury vehicles smuggled from Bhutan.
The latest— a red Nissan Patrol SUV— was found at an apartment complex in Vennala, where one of Salmaan's relatives resides.
Out of 40 cars seized so far in this case, three are connected to the actor.
SUV was brought into India illegally, say officials
Officials say the SUV was brought into India illegally from Bhutan and re-registered in Himachal Pradesh before Salmaan bought it from an Indian seller.
According to reports, the actor purchased all his vehicles legally and paid the required taxes.
Just a day before this latest seizure, Salmaan had filed a petition asking for another seized vehicle—a 2004 Land Rover Defender—to be released, explaining it was originally intended for the Red Cross office in Delhi.
The investigation is still unfolding, with Customs gathering more details about his cars.