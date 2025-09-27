Dulquer Salmaan's 3rd car seized in smuggling case

SUV was brought into India illegally, say officials

Officials say the SUV was brought into India illegally from Bhutan and re-registered in Himachal Pradesh before Salmaan bought it from an Indian seller.

According to reports, the actor purchased all his vehicles legally and paid the required taxes.

Just a day before this latest seizure, Salmaan had filed a petition asking for another seized vehicle—a 2004 Land Rover Defender—to be released, explaining it was originally intended for the Red Cross office in Delhi.

The investigation is still unfolding, with Customs gathering more details about his cars.