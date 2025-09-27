Next Article
OTT: 'Junior' starring Kireeti Reddy gets streaming platform
Entertainment
Junior, the family drama starring Kireeti Reddy, is expected to land on Amazon Prime Video from August 14, 2025.
After its July theatrical release, the film didn't catch on in Karnataka but found some love with Telugu audiences, earning ₹7.65 crore at the box office—though that's still short of its ₹25 crore budget.
More about film and its team
Junior was made to spotlight Reddy's talent and features V Ravichandran as his on-screen dad.
Filming wasn't all smooth—Reddy got injured during production, which led to scheduling hiccups with co-star Sreeleela.
The music comes from Devi Sri Prasad (famous for Viral Vayyari), and Genelia Deshmukh plus Rao Ramesh round out the cast for some extra depth.