Dulquer Salmaan's 'Aakasam Lo Oka Tara' is coming to Netflix soon
Entertainment
Dulquer Salmaan's new film, Aakasam Lo Oka Tara, will stream on Netflix after its theatrical release, which is expected in March 2026.
Announced as part of Netflix Pandaga, this emotional drama will be available in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and Kannada.
Why does this matter?
The film pairs Salmaan with Satvika Veeravalli and features Shruti Haasan in a key role.
Launched on Salmaan's birthday by Swapna Cinema—who wrote "Wishing a blockbuster birthday to our STAR @Dulquer who will enchant us all with a story that makes your heart SOAR."—the movie is already building buzz among fans.
It joins a stacked Netflix lineup for 2026 alongside titles like Ustaad Bhagat Singh and The Paradise, making it one to watch out for if you love big pan-India releases.