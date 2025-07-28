Next Article
Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kaantha' teaser out—Rana, Samuthirakani play warring factions
Dulquer Salmaan just gave fans a birthday treat by releasing the teaser for his new film, Kaantha.
Set in the 1950s, the movie stars Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse, and Samuthirakani.
The teaser stands out with its mix of black-and-white and color visuals, hinting at an intense story about a film crew shooting a horror scene—and some serious tension between Salmaan and Samuthirakani's characters.
'Kaantha' is shaping up to be 1 to watch!
Viewers are loving the teaser's vibe and Dulquer's performance, with comments like "waiting for another peak performance" popping up online.
The music by Jhanu Chanthar and sharp editing from Lewllyn Anthony Gonsalvez add to the excitement.
Kaantha is shaping up to be one to watch!