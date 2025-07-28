Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kaantha' teaser out—Rana, Samuthirakani play warring factions Entertainment Jul 28, 2025

Dulquer Salmaan just gave fans a birthday treat by releasing the teaser for his new film, Kaantha.

Set in the 1950s, the movie stars Rana Daggubati, Bhagyashri Borse, and Samuthirakani.

The teaser stands out with its mix of black-and-white and color visuals, hinting at an intense story about a film crew shooting a horror scene—and some serious tension between Salmaan and Samuthirakani's characters.