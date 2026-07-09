'Dune 3' final chapter hits theaters December, Emirati talent featured Entertainment Jul 09, 2026

Dune 3, the final chapter in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi saga, hits theaters this December, this time with Abu Dhabi's stunning Liwa Desert front and center.

Emirati stunt performer Mohammed F. Mostafa shares he's "gave me great pride as an Emirati" on such a big stage.

The production brought together 206 local crew members, 12 UAE stunt performers, and six Emirati interns.