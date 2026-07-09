'Dune 3' final chapter hits theaters December, Emirati talent featured
Entertainment
Dune 3, the final chapter in Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi saga, hits theaters this December, this time with Abu Dhabi's stunning Liwa Desert front and center.
Emirati stunt performer Mohammed F. Mostafa shares he's "gave me great pride as an Emirati" on such a big stage.
The production brought together 206 local crew members, 12 UAE stunt performers, and six Emirati interns.
Momoa praised Liwa Desert light
Filmed over 31 days with support from the Abu Dhabi Film Commission, Dune 3 highlights the city's growing role in Hollywood.
Jason Momoa praised the Liwa Desert's unique natural light, while industry insiders say this collaboration cements Abu Dhabi as both a filming hotspot and a source of creative talent for blockbuster movies.