'Dune: Part Three': Cast, plot, release date Entertainment Mar 18, 2026

Timothee Chalamet praised the film in a video message, and director Denis Villeneuve has described the film as more action-driven and tense, calling it 'a thriller.'

Set years after Dune: Part Two, it follows a much older, changed Paul Atreides as he faces new threats and his own unraveling mind.