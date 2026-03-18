'Dune: Part Three': Cast, plot, release date
Entertainment
Timothee Chalamet praised the film in a video message, and director Denis Villeneuve has described the film as more action-driven and tense, calling it 'a thriller.'
Set years after Dune: Part Two, it follows a much older, changed Paul Atreides as he faces new threats and his own unraveling mind.
Release date and plot twists
This movie jumps ahead several years: expect to see a bald, battle-worn Paul and some wild changes for familiar characters.
Zendaya's Chani might finally reconcile with Paul, while Jason Momoa returns as Duncan Idaho. New twists include Robert Pattinson as a shape-shifting villain.
Director Denis Villeneuve is back at the helm.
Mark your calendars: Dune: Part Three hits theaters December 18, 2026.