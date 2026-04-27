Dutt apologizes at NCW, pledges 50 tribal girls' education
Entertainment
Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt showed up at the National Commission for Women (NCW) after his song Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke was called out for being vulgar and disrespectful toward women.
He apologized to the commission and, as a step to make things right, promised to fund the education of 50 tribal girls.
Dutt vows stricter content checks
Dutt also assured the NCW that future projects will have stricter checks so women and children are shown respectfully.
The song appears to have been removed from YouTube, but the NCW is still pushing for more responsible content in media.
Earlier, even the director and lyricist had apologized, with everyone agreeing that dignity in entertainment really matters.