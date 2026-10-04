Dutt clarifies 'more peace in India' remark after online criticism
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt recently caught some heat online after saying he wished for more peace in India during an appearance on Shekhar Suman's chat show.
Many took it the wrong way, but Dutt stepped in to explain that his remarks were actually part of a scripted, light-hearted segment, not meant to offend anyone.
Dutt invokes 'Munna Bhai' Gandhigiri vibe
Dutt shared that his comments followed the playful Gandhigiri vibe from Munna Bhai, aiming to spread love and unity.
The episode was recorded for Gandhi Jayanti and included a satirical monolog poking gentle fun at politics.
As Dutt put it, "I would like to clarify that it was never my intention to hurt, offend, or disrespect the sentiments of any individual, community, or institution."