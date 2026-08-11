Dutt headlines 'Aakhri Sawal' streaming August 14 on Lionsgate Play
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt is back with Aakhri Sawal, streaming August 14 on Lionsgate Play.
The film, directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang, follows a heated clash between a professor and his student as they wrestle with questions about truth, morality, and what it means to stand by your beliefs.
Dutt's classroom debate becomes public controversy
Dutt plays professor Gopal Nadkarni, whose disagreement with student Vicky (Namashi Chakraborty) quickly grows from a classroom debate into a full-blown public controversy.
As the drama unfolds, with media and politicians jumping in, hidden motives and personal secrets come out, forcing everyone to rethink where they draw the line between conviction and compassion.
Dutt describes his character as someone whose strong beliefs hide real vulnerability underneath.