Dutt praises 21-year-old producer Nagar for uniting 'Hanuman Ansh' team
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt gave a shoutout to 21-year-old Anupriya Nagar for producing Hanuman Ansh, praising her ability to unite the team at such a young age.
Nagar responded with gratitude, saying support from someone as experienced as Dutt means a lot.
'Hanuman Ansh' nears 395cr in India
Hanuman Ansh is a biographical devotional film about Neem Karoli Baba, directed by Dr. Vishal Chaturvedi and based on his book Divine Detour: That Changed My Life. The film has made nearly ₹395 crore in India.
Nagar was one of three women from different generations who contributed to the film, and as the youngest producer, contributed one-third of the total investment, highlighting how teamwork drove the film's success.