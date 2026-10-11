Dutta questions Patekar's death, shares Instagram video invoking 'Mahakal Baba'

Following the death of actor Nana Patekar on October 8, Tanushree Dutta took to Instagram to question if the news was real.

She shared a video, reaffirmed her faith in Mahakal Baba for protection, and mentioned hoping for an end to what she called "evil" linked with Patekar.

In her words: "Mahakal Baba ke darbar mein meri astha! He is the one who saved me from the multiple attacks on my life and shielded me from hundreds of maaran kriyas done by Nana and his friends."