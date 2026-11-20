Dutta to play Kaikeyi in 'Ramayana' despite Kapoor age gap
Lara Dutta, 48, is set to play Kaikeyi, mother to Ranbir Kapoor, in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.
She shared that she "100% not!" hesitated about the role, even with the age gap between her and Ranbir.
Dutta: Industry values talent over age
Dutta feels today's industry cares more about the character and not the age or gender.
She called this shift very progressive, highlighting how actors now get roles based on talent instead of old-school norms.
She continues to embrace new challenges.