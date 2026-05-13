Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' gets U/A 16+ clearance before May 15
Entertainment
Sanjay Dutt's new film, Aakhri Sawal, just got a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, or CBFC, right before its release on May 15.
The movie was supposed to drop last week but got held up by certification delays.
It digs into a big moment in India's history, promising to reveal some lesser-known truths and highlight selfless service.
'Aakhri Sawal' names cast and crew
Aakhri Sawal brings together stars like Amit Sadh, Namashi Chakraborty, Sameera Reddy, Tridha Choudhury, and Neetu Chandra.
The film is directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang (of Picasso fame) and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt.
Utkarsh Naithani wrote the screenplay with support from a solid team of co-producers.