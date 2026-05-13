Dutt's 'Aakhri Sawal' gets U/A 16+ clearance before May 15 Entertainment May 13, 2026

Sanjay Dutt's new film, Aakhri Sawal, just got a U/A 16+ certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification, or CBFC, right before its release on May 15.

The movie was supposed to drop last week but got held up by certification delays.

It digs into a big moment in India's history, promising to reveal some lesser-known truths and highlight selfless service.