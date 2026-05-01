Dwayne Johnson pulled over by cop after attending Hollywood event

Actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson was reportedly pulled over by police in Hollywood on Thursday. The incident happened after he attended the Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony for his co-star Emily Blunt . According to TMZ, the traffic stop was due to tinted windows on his vehicle. Despite the unexpected situation, Johnson appeared calm and composed while dealing with the ticket.

Incident details He even shook hands with the officer Photos from the scene show Johnson discussing the situation with the officer in a seemingly calm manner. At one point, he even stepped out of his vehicle to shake hands with the officer who was ticketing him. Despite the unexpected turn of events, Johnson maintained his sharp appearance in a crisp white shirt and cream trousers.

Co-stars Johnson attended Blunt's Walk of Fame ceremony Johnson has a long-standing relationship with Blunt, having starred together in 2021's Jungle Cruise and later in 2025's The Smashing Machine. He also shared the stage with Meryl Streep, Robert Downey Jr.﻿, and Matt Damon to honor Blunt and Stanley Tucci at their Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony. Speaking about Blunt, he called her "one grateful woman" during his speech at the event.

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