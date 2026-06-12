Dwayne Johnson gets candid about recent cancer scare
What's the story
Hollywood actor and former WWE star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has opened up about a recent health scare. In an interview with Esquire, he revealed that he found a painful lump on his testicles while showering. Although the doctor suspected it was epididymitis (inflammation of the tube at the back of the testicle), they also warned him it could be cancer.
Family secrecy
Johnson didn't tell wife about health scare
Despite the potential seriousness of his condition, Johnson chose not to tell his wife, Lauren Hashian. He explained this decision by saying, "I didn't want to worry her before I knew if it was anything to even worry about." The couple has been married since 2019 and shares two daughters: Jasmine (10) and Tiana (8). Johnson also has a daughter named Simone (24) from his previous marriage to Dany Garcia.
Health update
'I had to be on all day'
Johnson, 54, confirmed that he is "fine" now after the scare, but he "didn't know that then, and the thing was really painful." He had to live with uncertainty for 24 hours before getting an ultrasound. He recalled this period as particularly challenging because he had to continue his professional commitments while dealing with the pain and worry about his health. "I had to be on all day, joking around, making speeches," he revealed.
Career reflection
Johnson opens up about Oscar snub
In the same interview, Johnson also spoke about not getting an Oscar nomination for his role in The Smashing Machine. He said, "It would have been incredible to get nominated for an Oscar." "I realized very quickly that it's a rare thing to reach this pinnacle where you're even having these conversations." "It would have been amazing. I wish it had happened. But it didn't...And it has lit a fire in my spine, which is: Let's get back."