Dwayne Johnson gets candid about recent cancer scare

Career reflection

Johnson opens up about Oscar snub

In the same interview, Johnson also spoke about not getting an Oscar nomination for his role in The Smashing Machine. He said, "It would have been incredible to get nominated for an Oscar." "I realized very quickly that it's a rare thing to reach this pinnacle where you're even having these conversations." "It would have been amazing. I wish it had happened. But it didn't...And it has lit a fire in my spine, which is: Let's get back."